Man sets himself on fire on Ellipse near White House, Secret Service says

Twitter video shows a man engulfed in smoke after setting himself on fire in Washington, D.C. (Alina Berzins)

WASHINGTON -- A man set himself on fire near the White House on Wednesday, according to the Secret Service.



Officials did not disclose the man's identity or say whether he was trying to make a political statement. The Secret Service wrote on Twitter that first aid was being administered.

A burn victim was taken to an area hospital, a DC Fire EMS spokesman told ABC News.

The Secret Service wrote that it happened on the Ellipse near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
firethe white houseu.s. & worldsecret service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Woman, 24, shot, killed while holding daughter, 1
Formerly-incarcerated DePaul professor returns to jail to teach college course
Mom of baby found dead got disturbing phone call from dad
Man bit by rabid bat hiding in his iPad
Mayor Lightfoot presides over 1st City Council meeting
Ellen DeGeneres opens up about sexual abuse from stepfather
Show More
Disneyland sees new improvements ahead of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into retreat
VIDEO: Officer saves 2-year-old from being hit by truck
1 dead, Liberty Co. deputy shot | Manhunt underway for gunman
Chicago is the 4th best city for hockey fans, report finds
More TOP STORIES News