Man wanted for sexually assaulting, robbing woman on Red Line train: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police released surveillance photos of a man they think sexually assaulted and robbed a woman on a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning.

The 24-year-old woman was riding a train at about 9:57 a.m. northbound towards the Morse station near Rogers Park when he allegedly exposed himself to her.

The woman tells police that when she tried to change rail cars he struck her several times.

He then touched the woman inappropriately and demanded she perform an "inappropriate act," police said. The man got off the train at Morse after taking her belongings.

He was described as 20 to 30 years old, standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 150-180 pounds, police said. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a Chicago Bulls logo on the front and back, a white colored hoodie, stone washed blue jeans and brown work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parktheftassaultsex assaultrobberysexually assaultwoman attackedsex abusecta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News