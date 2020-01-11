Man shoots at police during South Side traffic stop; 1 in custody, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at officers early Saturday morning on Chicago's South side, according to Chicago police.

It was not immediately clear what precipitated the incident that happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 7100-block of South Indiana Avenue. But a man was arrested after reportedly shooting at police from a nearby sidewalk, while officers were conducting a traffic stop.

No one was hurt, and police did not return fire, according to CPD.

The man was taken into custody after a short chase, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. Charges are pending.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
