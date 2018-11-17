Man shot 6 times, walks to South Shore bus stop in critical condition

A man with bullet wounds in his face and chest was found Friday evening near a bus stop in the South Shore neighborhood.At 11:34 p.m., officers in the 3000 block of East 79th Street saw the 36-year-old who was shot in the face once and in the chest five times, according to Chicago police.The 36-year-old told officers he was shot inside an apartment and managed to escape on foot, police said. He then could not speak any further and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.No one was in custody, and Area South detectives were investigating.