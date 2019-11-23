Man shot 9 times in Bronzeville

CHICAGO -- A 31-year-old man was seriously wounded Saturday when he was shot in Bronzeville on the South Side.He was in a vehicle about 4:21 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Drexel Boulevard when someone in a passing black Chevrolet Impala opened fire, Chicago police said.The man was struck nine times in the lower body, police said. He took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.No arrests were made. Area Central detectives are investigating.