Man shot after argument in Chatham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Chatham on the South Side.

About 9 p.m., the 30-year-old was outside arguing with a male in the 7500 block of South Evans Avenue when the male pulled out a handgun and shot him in the face, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

The male was taken into custody, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
