Man, 26, shot after attempted robbery at Taco Bell on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot after he walked into a Taco Bell on Chicago's South Side with a handgun and announced a robbery, according to police.Police said after the man attempted to rob the fast food restaurant, a security guard shot the offender. The incident occurred in Beverly View near the 7900 block of S. Western.The offender was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. He was shot in the arm, according to police.No other injuries were reported.A weapon has been recovered from the scene, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating.