BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning while at a house party in Barrington Hills.Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the home in the 300 block of Old Sutton Road at 3:22 a.m., police said.The large party took place at a home being rented on a short-term basis by individuals from outside Barrington Hills, according to police.The deceased male victim has not yet been identified.The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.