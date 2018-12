A man was shot to death early Saturday morning outside a club in the city's West Englewood neighborhood.The 32-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one to the left leg at about 4:35 a.m. in the 2000-block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said.He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. It was there where he was later pronounced dead.No one is in custody and Area South detectives are investigating.