Man shot by Markham police after trying to run officer over, source says

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was shot by police after trying to run an officer over in south suburban Markham, a source close to the investigation told ABC7. (WLS)

A man was shot by police after trying to run an officer over in south suburban Markham Sunday, a source close to the investigation told ABC7.

The source said the officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Harvey. The incident happened near 162nd Street and Park Avenue.

The officer shot the suspect when he tried running him over, the source said. A passenger in the car fled on foot and remains on the run, the source said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police-involved shootingMarkham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 charged in pair of armed carjackings, including one of pregnant woman, husband in Bucktown
Sailor who fell overboard in Lake Michigan during Race to Mackinac remains missing
3 killed in weekend shootings across Chicago
Evanston tree trimmer critically injured after being hit by branch
NYPD files department charges against officer in Eric Garner's death
1 killed, 6 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
Ill. victim in Mo. duck boat tragedy ID'd; Woman who lost 9 family members speaks out
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in company's trial
Show More
Woman killed inside Trader Joe's during standoff, Los Angeles mayor says
FBI believed Trump campaign aide Carter Page was recruited by Russians
Cardi B's husband Offset arrested on felony gun charges
Philadelphia firefighter launches campaign for LED ladders
More News