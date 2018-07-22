A man was shot by police after trying to run an officer over in south suburban Markham Sunday, a source close to the investigation told ABC7.
The source said the officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Harvey. The incident happened near 162nd Street and Park Avenue.
The officer shot the suspect when he tried running him over, the source said. A passenger in the car fled on foot and remains on the run, the source said.
