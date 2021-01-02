chicago shooting

Lawndale shooting: Man shot by off-duty Chicago police officer during alleged carjacking charged with attempted murder

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer during an alleged attempted carjacking Friday has been charged with attempted murder.

Jermaine Morris, 34, was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder. He will not appear in Central Bond Court since he is a person of interest in an unrelated incident and detectives are currently seeking charges in that case.

The shooting happened in the 1300-block of South Kedvale Avenue in the city's Lawndale neighborhood Friday.

RELATED: Reported carjackings more than double in 2020: police

The off-duty officer shot the man who he claims was trying to steal his car.

"The police just opened fire on him. And my brother got to running, and who is gonna stand there while the police are shooting at you," said the suspect's sister, Iesha Brown. "Now I'm just trying to figure out, like, how they are trying to clean that thing up, trying to make it seem like a carjacking. This man ain't ever carjacked nobody in his life.

The man was shot in the arm and taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in fair condition, according to a CFD spokesperson.

RELATED: Chicago shootings, murders up 50% in 2020; 2 shot by stray gunfire in South Chicago in first shooting of 2021

Two other suspects were also taken into custody from the incident, police said.

The shooting comes just hours after Chicago police released crime statistics showing that while overall crime is down, carjackings in Chicago have increased over 100%, and the number of murders and shootings have significantly increased compared to last year.

According to CPD data, in 2020, there were 1,362 vehicular hijackings in Chicago compared to 663 vehicular hijackings in 2019.



The crime stats also show the number of murders and shootings rose last year in comparison to the year before that.



The community is also on edge after a pair of 51 year olds were critically wounded when they were shot while sitting in their living room just as the new year rang in. The gunfire erupted just a few minutes after midnight near 87th and Buffalo Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police Superintendent David Brown points to the pandemic and civil unrest as factors in the uptick of certain crimes.

RELATED: 4th suspect arrested in murder of retired Chicago firefighter during Morgan Park attempted carjacking

In a statement released Friday, he promised change.

"The best way to reduce crime and violence is to prevent it from happening in the first place by building bridges and trust in the community....a safer Chicago will be rooted in a five-pillar strategy for strategic change: Growing Community Trust, Transformational Change through Reform, Officer Wellness, Ensuring Public Safety and Strengthening Investigations," Brown said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalepolice involved shootingchicago shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingshootingcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Off-duty officer shoots man during alleged attempted carjacking
17 shot, 3 killed in Chicago over holiday weekend
Gun violence, pandemic contribute to deadly year in Cook County
4th suspect in fatal attempted carjacking of Chicago firefighter arrested in PA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago-area winter storm leaves behind snow, ice, slush; more expected
Nancy Pelosi's home vandalized with graffiti, fake blood on New Year's Day
BGA wants to know Illinoisans' hopes for IL in 2021
WI police monitoring recreational IL weed but see no major impact yet
Strength training, yoga poses for weekly workout plan
17 shot, 3 killed in Chicago over holiday weekend
IN reports 5,429 new COVID-19 cases, 39 additional deaths
Show More
New Year's babies born in Chicago area
Stakes high for upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs
Hangover help: Advice to feel better faster
Romney slams vaccine distribution roll out: 'As incomprehensible as it is inexcusable'
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
More TOP STORIES News