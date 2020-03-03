Man critically injured in Little Village police-involved shooting charged, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man critically injured in an exchange of gunfire with police in Little Village Sunday has been charged with attempted murder.

Walter Dennard, 19, of Chicago is charged with two counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

The police-involved shooting occurred in the 2100-block of South Washtenaw in the West Side neighborhood after officers "observed an individual acting suspiciously."

Police say when they stopped to question Dennard, he produced a gun and shot at officers. The officers returned fire, striking him in the right shoulder and left leg. Officers chased him to the back of a home in the 2100-block of South California where they rendered medical aid and took him into custody.

Dennard was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and the officers have been placed on administrated duties for 30 days is protocol.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
little villagechicagopolice involved shootingchicago shootingshootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 drown as man tries to save sister-in-law from lake
4th person tests positive for coronavirus in Illinois
'Code of silence': Accused killer of Chicago police Cmdr. lays out legal defense in letter to I-Team
Woman sexually assaulted in Uber vehicle in Lakeview, police say
Man tried to sexually assault woman in Logan Square home: police
What to do if you think you have COVID-19
10 injured in crash involving CTA, school buses
Show More
Man celebrating 25th birthday charged in I-57 crash that sent woman's car flying onto Metra tracks
Apple to pay up to $500M over battery-related phone slowdown
Here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Illinois Primary 2020 early voting sites take precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak concerns
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cool overnight
More TOP STORIES News