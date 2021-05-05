carjacking

Man shot, has for-sale car stolen during test drive with believed potential buyers in Matteson shooting

Matteson police described car as 2013 Dodge Charger
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Man shot, carjacked during test drive: Matteson police

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 41-year-old Richton Park man was shot and had his car stolen Tuesday after he let two people allegedly considering buying his car give it a test drive, Matteson police said.

Just before 5 p.m., Matteson police responded to Central Avenue, just south of Vollmer Road, for a man who was shot and carjacked. The man said he met the pair in Country Club Hills to sell them a 2013 Dodge Charger. He had arranged the meeting online.

The male and female suspect were test driving the vehicle through Matteson, while the man sat in the back seat. While driving along Central Avenue, the male suspect shot the man twice and told him to get out of the car, police said. He was shot again as he was leaving.

The two then drove away in the man's car, and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The female suspect is described as having long black, braided hair, and a short, skinny build.

The male suspect is described as having short, black hair, and a short, skinny build.

This incident is being investigated as an isolated occurrence, and no imminent danger is believed to exist to the public, police said.

The victim's vehicle is described as dark gray Dodge Charger with a large dent to the left rear quarter panel and black spray-painted rims. A Missouri Dealer registration plate of W468-AN was affixed to the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Matteson Police Department at 708-503-3130.
