Man shot dead by police after Alabama mall shooting may not have been gunman

HOOVER, Ala --
Alabama authorities reported late Friday that a man shot by police in connection with gunfire at a mall was likely not the shooter.

Police said a fight between two teenagers resulted in an exchange of gunfire at a mall at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, a nearby suburb of Birmingham.

Officials said information gathered Thursday suggested that a 21-year-old man shooting an 18-year-old man multiple times. The 18-year-old remains in the hospital.

Police report that the 21-year-old,identified as Emantic Fitzgerald, fled the scene brandishing a handgun and was shot and killed by police. Evidence gathered since Fitzgerald's death suggests that while he may have been involved in the fight, he most likely did not shoot the 18-year-old.

Officials said evidence now suggests that there were multiple people involved in the incident and the shooter may still be at large.

Captain Gregg Rector said at a news conference of Fitzgerald that a Hoover officer "did engage that individual, shot him and he is dead on the scene."

Rector said a 12-year-old girl also struck by gunfire was hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately known.

The Riverchase Galleria said the mall is closed until further notice.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
