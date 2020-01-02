chicago shooting

Man shot during confrontation with police in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting incident following a traffic stop in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, 25th District officers performed a traffic stop in the 6000-block of W. Wellington just before 12:30 p.m. when the occupant exited the vehicle and began "exhibiting characteristics of an armed person."

Shortly thereafter, a foot pursuit ensued and officers said they saw the individual armed with a handgun, prompting a confrontation between police and the offender.

Chicago police officers fired shots at a suspect with a gun Thursday during a traffic stop in Belmont Cragin.


A CPD officer fired shots but it is unclear if he struck the offender, Guglielmi posted in a tweet.



Guglielmi said they believe that an initial review of the on-scene evidence and statements, it appears the man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

The Cook County Medical Examiner is on scene and will do a formal analysis, as well as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability for independent confirmation of the preliminary findings, he said.
