Man shot during confrontation with police in Belmont Cragin

Chicago police officers fired shots at a suspect with a gun Thursday during a traffic stop in Belmont Cragin.

CPD detectives, @ChicagoCOPA and Cook County Medical Examiner are investigating an afternoon shooting on the northwest side after a man appears to take his own life after a traffic stop, foot pursuit and armed encounter with officers. Here are the preliminary details. pic.twitter.com/JLtnhkrVnj — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 2, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting incident following a traffic stop in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.According to CPD spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, 25th District officers performed a traffic stop in the 6000-block of W. Wellington just before 12:30 p.m. when the occupant exited the vehicle and began "exhibiting characteristics of an armed person."Shortly thereafter, a foot pursuit ensued and officers said they saw the individual armed with a handgun, prompting a confrontation between police and the offender.A CPD officer fired shots but it is unclear if he struck the offender, Guglielmi posted in a tweet.Guglielmi said they believe that an initial review of the on-scene evidence and statements, it appears the man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.The Cook County Medical Examiner is on scene and will do a formal analysis, as well as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability for independent confirmation of the preliminary findings, he said.