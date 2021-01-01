chicago shooting

Off-duty police officer involved in Lawndale shooting, injuring man on West Side: CPD

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon involving an off-duty Chicago police officer in the city's Lawndale on the West Side, CPD said.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police spokesman Tom Ahern said in a Twitter post.



A man was shot in the arm and taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in fair condition, according to a CFD spokesperson.

RELATED: Chicago shootings, murders up 50% in 2020; 2 shot by stray gunfire in South Chicago in first shooting of 2021

Two other suspects were also taken into custody from the incident, police said.

Area Four Detectives are investigating. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is also on scene and investigating.

The video featured is from a related article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalepolice involved shootingchicago shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingshooting
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
4th suspect arrested in retired Chicago firefighter's murder
Chicago shootings, murders up 50% in 2020
Fr. Pfleger, Rev. Jackson to hold silent march protesting Chicago violence
Demonstrators march to draw awareness to 'virus of violence' in Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
IL reports 7,201 COVID-19 cases, 157 coronavirus deaths
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Appeals court vacates order delaying execution of IN woman on death row
4th suspect arrested in retired Chicago firefighter's murder
Texas woman kidnapped at gunpoint found safe in IL
New Year's babies born in Chicago area
Show More
Chicago shootings, murders up 50% in 2020
South Side residents restore historic newsstand demolished by drunk driver
Our favorite 'Bachelor' proposal dresses throughout the years
Crowded Congress Hotel room dispersed by CPD New Year's Eve
Snow, ice, rain storm bringing messy start to 2021
More TOP STORIES News