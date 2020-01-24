armed robbery

Man shot during robbery in Rogers Park on Far North Side; community alert issued

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police have issued a community alert for Chicago's North and South sides after a series of robberies.

Police said there have been seven robberies in the past week, including one Thursday night that ended with a man being shot.

One of the most recent incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on North Bosworth in Rogers Park.

The victim was on the sidewalk when he was approached by a group of men, police said. One of the men allegedly then pulled a gun and opened fire, police said.

The victim was shot in the chest and transported to St. Francis Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The community alert described the suspects as three men between the ages of 17-25. They are also said to be between 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

Police said the suspects approach victims and display a handgun while demanding the victim's cell phones and wallets.

The incidents occurred in the :


  • 900-block of West 18th Place at 2:14 p.m. on Jan. 17,

  • 1800-block of South Morgan Street at 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 18,

  • 6100-block of North Glenwood Avenue at 11:23 p.m. on Jan. 21,

  • 1100-block of West Cullerton Avenue at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 22,


  • 6700-block of North Bosworth Avenue at 8:25 p.m. on Jan. 23,

  • 1300-block of West Thorndale Avenue at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 23,

  • 1000-block of West Buena Avenue at 8:35 p.m. on Jan 23



Police said they don't know at this time if any of the incidents are connected
