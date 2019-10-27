Man shot, woman grazed exiting CTA bus on South Side

CHICAGO -- A man was seriously wounded and a woman was grazed in a drive-by shooting in Park Manor on Chicago's South Side.At about 4 p.m., the man, 23, was getting off of a CTA bus in the 200 block of East 69th Street, when a gray SUV pulled up to him and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. He was struck multiple times in the right side of his torso.The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. A 61-year-old woman, standing near by, was grazed on the right side of her torso and taken to the same hospital in good condition.Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.