Man shot in attempted carjacking in Chatham

A 55-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side Sunday.

The incident occurred while the victim was stopped at a red light in the 8700-block of South King Drive at about 10:28 p.m., police said.

Police said two men approached the vehicle on foot and demanded the vehicle. The victim drove off and was shot in the leg by the suspects.

The victim self-transported to Advocate Christ Hospital.

No one is in custody. Area South Detectives are investigating.
