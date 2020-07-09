Man injured in shooting, crash along Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting and a crash occurred along the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday, Chicago police said.

At around 3 p.m., police said a 29-year-old man was traveling in a car in the 100 block of E 99th Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The man then entered the expressway and crashed near 79th Street, according to CPD.

The man was shot in the thigh, arm and upper back, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition.

The ramp from 79th Street to Interstate 94 northbound and the Interstate 94 northbound ramp to 71st Street remain closed at this time, officials said.
Illinois State Police troopers are assisting Chicago police with the lane closures.

It's unclear how long the areas will stay closed.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.

