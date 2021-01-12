Chicago shooting: Passenger in car on Lake Shore Drive shot in face, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man who was a passenger in a car driving on Lake Shore Drive on the South Side was shot in the face Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.The victim was a rear passenger in a silver sedan traveling southbound in the 4700-block of South Lake Shore Drive in the Kenwood neighborhood at about 2:17 a.m. when police said someone in another vehicle fired shots.The man was shot in the face and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.