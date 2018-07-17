Man shot in Grand Crossing drives self to gas station before dying

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO --
A man was fatally shot Friday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

About 11:20 p.m., 22-year-old Andre D. White was sitting in his car in 1400 block of East 67th Place when someone approached him and opened fire, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

White was shot multiple times and then drove himself to a gas station several blocks away at 7001 S. Stony Island Avenue, where someone called an ambulance, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

An autopsy found White died from multiple gunshot wounds and the death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner's office said. He lived in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

