Man shot in head, killed in Washington Park

A man was fatally shot in the head Tuesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.The 31-year-old was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle when someone walked up and fired multiple shots at 5:27 a.m. in the 60 block of East 59th Street, according to Chicago Police.He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office had not confirmed the death.Area Central detectives were investigating.