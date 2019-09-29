Man, 44, shot in head while driving in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A 44-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday in Humboldt Park on Chicago's West Side.

At about 6:20 p.m., a male driver, a female passenger, and a child were in a vehicle traveling eastbound in the 3800 block of West Grand Avenue when someone fired shots from the south corner of Grand and Avers Avenue towards the west, Chicago police said. A bullet went through the windshield of his vehicle and he was struck in the head.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate the shooting.

