Man shot in Morgan Park; 2 responding Chicago police officers injured in crash

Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash while responding to a shooting that left a man wounded in Chicago's Morgan park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the back and leg in the 11400-block of South Carpenter Street at about 2:04 a.m.

Two Chicago police officers responding to the shooting were in their marked police vehicle with their emergency lights on when the driver struck a tree while attempting to avoid an object in the roadway on South Aberdeen Street.

The wounded man was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in serious condition. Police said a weapon was recovered and a suspect was taken into custody.

The officers were transported to a hospital in good condition, with one officer having a knee injury and the other an injured wrist.
