Man shot in Rogers Park; shooting does not appear to be related to 2 murders

Detectives are on scene of a shooting in the 1500 Block of North Jonquil Street in Rogers Park. Incident does not appear to be related to serial pattern that's been in the news. Detectives already have crime cam video and community info coming in. @ChicagoCAPS24 #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/NBgCnXkUvU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 5, 2018

Chicago police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood Friday morning.A 36-year-old man was shot in the back after getting into a fight with the gunman around 7:45 a.m. in the 7600-block of North Greenview Avenue, police said.The victim and the shooter were engaged in a verbal altercation when the latter pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim. Police said the suspect fled in a tan-colored vehicle.The victim was transported to Presence St. Francis Hospital, where his condition stabilized.CPD Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that the shooting, which police originally said took place in the 1500-block of West Jonquil Street, is not related to two murders that occurred in Rogers Park earlier this week.He said detectives are looking at video from a crime camera and community information is on its way.No one is in custody. Police said the incident is gang-related. Area North detectives are investigating.Chicago police are still searching for the masked gunman who they believe shot and killed two men in Rogers Park earlier this week.Douglass Watts, 73, was murdered in broad daylight last Sunday in the 1400-block of West Sherwin Avenue. He was walking his dogs when he was fatally shot in the head, just after 10 a.m.Eliyahu Moscowitz, 24, was shot in the head around 10:20 p.m. Monday along the Loyola Park path near Lunt Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Ballistics confirm the same gun was used to kill both men, police said. As far as investigators can tell, the victims did not know each other.Surveillance video of the suspect was released on Wednesday. Police said it was captured from four different angles, moments after Watts was killed.First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio spoke to the community at a meeting Wednesday night. Hundreds of people attended."The shooter lives within this neighborhood or in a very close proximity," Riccio said. "One of the distinctive things about him is his walk and his run, where his feet point out pretty significantly."Area North detectives were joined by a saturation team to keep watch over Rogers Park. Officers are patrolling around the clock. Even with the increased police presence, residents are scared, due to the seemingly random nature of the murders."It's terrifying that there is no obvious explanation for these," said Virginia Strain, who lives near Loyola Park. "That there is no obvious target. You can't take any action. There's no group that we can protect and there's no particular way that we can protect ourselves.""To hear that it had happened so soon after, before we even knew that it was the same gun, it felt like no one could even catch their breath about it," said Wren Romero, who also lives near Loyola Park.No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.