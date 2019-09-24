Man shot in South Loop parking lot

CHICAGO -- A man was shot Monday in a South Loop parking lot.Two men were sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1200 block of South Canal Street about 7:10 p.m. when someone fired shots at their vehicle, Chicago police said.The man in the driver's seat was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition is unknown.The male shooter and two others fled southbound on Canal Street on foot, police said. No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.