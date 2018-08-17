Man shot in Streeterville parking garage

A man was critically wounded after he was shot in a parking garage early Friday in the Streeterville neighborhood.

A man was critically wounded after he was shot in a parking garage early Friday in the Streeterville neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 12:50 a.m. on the 5th floor of a parking garage in the 200 block of East Illinois Street, according to Chicago police.

The 20-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. A person of interest was in custody.

Shortly after the shooting, a man was seen being wheeled out by paramedics at 240 E. Illinois Street.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

