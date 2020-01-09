Shoppers sent into panic when man was shot in Texas Walmart checkout line

By and
HOUSTON, Texas -- Shoppers were sent into a panic when gunshots were fired inside a Walmart store in southwest Houston.

Houston police say they received a call around 10 p.m. Wednesday about a shooter inside the store. Upon arrival, officers found a man had been shot in the torso.

According to police, the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between two groups of people when they saw each other in the checkout line. The men began arguing until one pulled a gun and shot the other.

"There was a panic," Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston police said. "Anytime there is gunshots in a large building like this people get emotional, based on the things that have happened around the country. So there was a little bit of a panic."

The victim was transported to the hospital. Police said one suspect was found in the Walmart parking lot, where he was detained.

A second unrelated shooting also took place at a different Walmart near Houston.

RELATED: Officer shoots suspected robber at Walmart in NE Harris County

Deputies said a suspected robber tried to hold up a customer at the store when an off-duty officer intervened. The suspect was taken to the hospital for surgery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasshootingu.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coyote sighted in Streeterville after man bitten in 2nd attack, police say
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after fight at Trump Tower
Woman beaten, robbed on Near North Side
House to vote on restraining Trump's actions against Iran
'I took action, I took her life': HS football player sentenced for killing pregnant girlfriend for not getting abortion
Chicago airports add boxes for travelers to dump marijuana
Driver pulls over bus to help woman in wheelchair cross street
Show More
News Fix: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to walk away from royals
Mom wins fight for $2 million medicine for infant with neuromuscular disorder
Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers
Freshman legislator named to seat vacated by ex-Sen. Sandoval
Local man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex trafficking
More TOP STORIES News