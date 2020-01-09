Shoppers sent into panic when man was shot in Texas Walmart checkout line

HOUSTON, Texas -- Shoppers were sent into a panic when gunshots were fired inside a Walmart store in southwest Houston.Houston police say they received a call around 10 p.m. Wednesday about a shooter inside the store. Upon arrival, officers found a man had been shot in the torso.According to police, the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between two groups of people when they saw each other in the checkout line. The men began arguing until one pulled a gun and shot the other."There was a panic," Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston police said. "Anytime there is gunshots in a large building like this people get emotional, based on the things that have happened around the country. So there was a little bit of a panic."The victim was transported to the hospital. Police said one suspect was found in the Walmart parking lot, where he was detained.A second unrelated shooting also took place at a different Walmart near Houston.Deputies said a suspected robber tried to hold up a customer at the store when an off-duty officer intervened. The suspect was taken to the hospital for surgery.