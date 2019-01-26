Man shot in the head takes himself to the hospital

CHICAGO --
A man showed up at Stroger Hospital Saturday morning with a gunshot wound to the back of the head he said he sustained while on the Near West Side.

At 5:09 a.m., the 25-year-old man said he was walking in the 200 block of South Damen Avenue when he suddenly felt pain in the back of his head and realized he had been shot, according to Chicago police. He then took himself to Stroger Hospital.

Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun violencechicago violencechicago shootingman shotChicagoNear West Side
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, leads to crashes, water main break
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
VIRAL VIDEO: Men with guns threaten CPD officers in video with more than 1M views
Wind chill warnings and advisories: Facts and safety tips for dealing with dangerous cold
911 dispatcher assists young boy with homework emergency
Kit Kat Drumsticks combine ice cream, wafers and fudge
'Serious' crash involving 2 semis, passenger vehicle closes all lanes on eastbound I-80
NYC man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Show More
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Girl, 14, missing from Park Manor since Friday
Ahoy, mateys!: Annual pirate festival lands in Florida
Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video
Man, 81, in critical condition after woman shoots him in South Chicago
More News