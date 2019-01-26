Man shot in the head takes himself to the hospital

A man showed up at Stroger Hospital Saturday morning with a gunshot wound to the back of the head he said he sustained while on the Near West Side.At 5:09 a.m., the 25-year-old man said he was walking in the 200 block of South Damen Avenue when he suddenly felt pain in the back of his head and realized he had been shot, according to Chicago police. He then took himself to Stroger Hospital.Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.