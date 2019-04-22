Man shot in unincorporated Mundelein

UNINCORPORATED MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot early Monday morning in his home near north suburban Mundelein.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. to a report of a man shot in a home in the 26200-block of North Hickory Avenue in unincorporated Mundelein.

They found a 22-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was struck by a bullet that entered his bedroom from outside the home, deputies said.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The Lake County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division is handling the shooting investigation.

Anyone who has information on the shooting should call sheriff's detectives at 847-377-4424 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mundeleinshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Delphi, Ind. murders: Police release new video, sketch and audio of suspect
Missing Crystal Lake boy's father continues search, mother pleads for 5-year-old's return
29 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago Easter weekend shootings
Man killed in Lower Wacker drive-by shooting ID'd
Quick Tip: How to boost your savings
Sandals Resorts giving away free vacations for Military Appreciation Month and more
All 6 on board small plane killed in crash: DPS
Show More
Woman gets jail for running over son in school parking lot
Elizabeth Warren unveils $640B college debt forgiveness plan
Quick Tip: Cut credit card bills by lowering your APR
Girl, 4, witnessed grandma strangle toddler to death: police
Man returns home, finds naked stranger on couch
More TOP STORIES News