Man shot in unincorporated Mundelein

UNINCORPORATED MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot early Monday morning in his home near north suburban Mundelein.Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. to a report of a man shot in a home in the 26200-block of North Hickory Avenue in unincorporated Mundelein.They found a 22-year-old man shot in the abdomen. He was struck by a bullet that entered his bedroom from outside the home, deputies said.He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.The Lake County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division is handling the shooting investigation.Anyone who has information on the shooting should call sheriff's detectives at 847-377-4424 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222.