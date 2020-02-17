Man, 32, shot in leg on Chicago Skyway: police

CHICAGO -- A man was wounded in a shooting Monday while traveling on the Chicago Skyway on the South Side.

He was riding in a vehicle about 11:35 a.m. in the outbound lanes near 78th Street when a gray van pulled alongside and someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 32-year-old was struck in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
