Ford City Mall shooting: Man shot 6 times inside Foot Locker store, police say

Police were seen investigating the shooting scene inside a Foot Locker store at the Ford City Mall.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man six times inside the Ford City Mall Friday afternoon.Chicago police said the shooter got into a verbal argument with a 22-year-old man inside the Foot Locker store around 1 p.m. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot the 22-year-old man several times.Police said the victim was shot twice in each arm and twice in the lower back. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, then was transferred to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in serious condition.Police said the suspect exited the mall through a rear parking lot. No one is in custody.Ford City Mall is located on Chicago's Southwest Side in the West Lawn neighborhood at 76th Street and Cicero Avenue.Many stores inside the mall closed Friday afternoon as police continued to investigate.