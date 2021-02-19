Ford City Mall shooting: Man shot 6 times inside Foot Locker store, police say

Chicago police said the shooter got into a verbal argument with a 22-year-old man inside the Foot Locker store around 1 p.m. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot the 22-year-old man several times.
Police said the victim was shot twice in each arm and twice in the lower back. He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, then was transferred to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in serious condition.
Police said the suspect exited the mall through a rear parking lot. No one is in custody.
Ford City Mall is located on Chicago's Southwest Side in the West Lawn neighborhood at 76th Street and Cicero Avenue.
Many stores inside the mall closed Friday afternoon as police continued to investigate.
Full Statement from Namdar Realty Group on Ford City Mall shooting
The safety and security of our merchants, employees, and patrons has always been our number one priority. Unfortunately, an alarming, but isolated, incident took place at our mall today.
The Chicago Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred inside our Foot Locker store. We have received reports that one of the individuals involved in the incident may have been injured but was not treated on property or taken to the hospital from the mall. As such, local law enforcement has cleared the mall to resume business -- though some retailers have decided to close for the remainder of the day -- and certified that there is no present or immediate danger to the public. As this is an active and ongoing investigation, no further information is available from our end at this time.
We do not take this matter lightly, and our focus now is on evaluating the current policies in place to ensure the appropriate steps are taken to prevent further incidents of this nature. Informed by the results of the Police Department's investigation, we will work to identify any need for further security measures to bolster those already in place and will respond accordingly.