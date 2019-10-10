Chaos at Nebraska Chick-fil-A ends with man shot, killed

SOUTH LINCOLN, Neb. -- Chaos at a South Lincoln Chick-fil-A in Nebraska ended with police shooting and killing a man Tuesday afternoon.
It began when the man caused a disturbance inside the restaurant and then rammed the building with his truck, reported KETV.
Authorities have not yet a found motive aside from the fact that he wasn't happy with the food he received.
Video recorded by a customer shows the man, who police identify as 48-year old Joseph Cimino, causing a disturbance.
"I heard a gentleman yelling, so I got up to see what the deal was and next thing I knew, he was kind of swiping at people's food and started heading over and was starting to swipe at families," said Todd Ogden who witness the incident.
Ogden and his wife were in the restaurant to thank the owners for their support after the death of a family member.
Ogden said when Cimino almost hit a kid, he took action.
"I tried to tackle him," Ogden described. "He turned out to be a bigger guy than I thought. My goal was just to get him out of there. There were families in there and that's all that I wanted to do."
Ogden finally got him outside, but that's when Cimino got into his pickup and rammed it into the building. Moments later Cimino came out carrying a stun gun.
Police said special agent and eight year veteran with Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Christopher Hall, was in uniform and in a marked unit in the drive-thru.
"Special Agent Hall confronted Cimino, who made threatening statements," Chief Jeff Bliemeister with Lincoln Police said. "He attempted to create space between he and Cimino, but Cimino continued to advance towards him with this weapon."
Police said Hall shot Cimino in the parking lot.
He tried to perform CPR but Cimino died at the scene.
Investigators said Cimino had recently moved to Lincoln and had police contacts in another state.
A search of his apartment in a gated South Lincoln complex revealed no immediate explanation for Cimino's behavior.
"At this time we have not discovered anything to support a premeditated motive," Chief Bliemeister said.
Police said Ogden's actions and others helped prevent more people from being hurt.
"I don't think I did anything special at all. There are so many more people in that situation that did an amazing job and I just feel for everybody involved in this situation and glad more people didn't get hurt," Ogden said.
