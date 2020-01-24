fatal shooting

Man shot, killed at Walgreens drive-thru on South Side

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot Thursday in Chatham on the South Side, according to police.

He was sitting in a vehicle in the drive-thru of a Walgreens about 9:45 p.m. in the first block of East 75th Street when someone in a black sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 27-year-old was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A female in the passenger seat was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with minor injuries from cuts due to broken glass, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamfatal shootingshooting
FATAL SHOOTING
Honor guard created in memory of nurse fatally shot in Little Village
1 dead after 8 people shot in downtown Seattle, police say
3 shot, 1 fatally, in West Garfield Park: CPD
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman robbed while clearing snow from car in Belmont Cragin
Dixmoor meeting gets heated over police officer suspension, mayor overpayment
Car title transfer issues can lead to repossession, even when buying from licensed dealer
Massive cleanup needed at abandoned mental health facility in Tinley Park
McHenry Starbucks crash 911 calls released
Victim of suspected serial killer Bruce Lindahl describes how she survived attack
High school student suspended over dreadlocks, family says
Show More
Hospital merger aims to transform health care on Chicago's South Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain, snow continue Friday
Red Line armed robberies target young people during daytime commutes
2 charged in Logan Square shooting that led to shots fired at police, crash
Chicago Weather: Periods of snow, rain expected to continue into Saturday
More TOP STORIES News