fatal shooting

Man shot, killed at Walgreens drive-thru in Chatham, police search for suspect

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot and killed in Walgreen's drive-thru on Chicago's South Side in the Chatham neighborhood Thursday night.

Police said around 9:45 p.m., a 27-year-old man was sitting in this car at a Walgreen's drive-thru in the first block of East 75th Street when a black sedan pulled up and opened fire.

The victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man who was also in the drive-through called 911.

"I heard like 16 shots right exactly behind me, so I blew at the guy in front of me telling him to 'Go! Go, go, go, go, go,' and he finally took off and I just went up traffic," said Dale Lewis, who witnessed the shooting.

A female in the passenger seat was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with minor injuries from cuts due to broken glass, according to police.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim or released a possible motive in the case. They also have not released any details or a description of the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Honor guard created in memory of nurse fatally shot in Little Village
1 dead after 8 people shot in downtown Seattle, police say
3 shot, 1 fatally, in West Garfield Park: CPD
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Rain, snow mix continues, creating slick roads for Friday morning commute
Car title transfer issues can lead to repossession, even when buying from licensed dealer
LIVE: Massive explosion rocks NW Houston
Woman robbed while clearing snow from car in Belmont Cragin
Dixmoor meeting gets heated over police officer suspension, mayor overpayment
Services begin Friday for off-duty Berwyn police officer killed in I-55 crash
Victim of suspected serial killer Bruce Lindahl describes how she survived attack
Show More
CPD District 1 station temporarily evacuated after 'minor explosion': Police
Massive cleanup needed at abandoned mental health facility in Tinley Park
Red wine leaks out of tank, spills into California river
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain, snow continue Friday
Chicago Restaurant Week kicks off Friday
More TOP STORIES News