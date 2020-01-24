Man shot, killed at Walgreens drive-thru in Chatham, police search for suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot and killed in Walgreen's drive-thru on Chicago's South Side in the Chatham neighborhood Thursday night.Police said around 9:45 p.m., a 27-year-old man was sitting in this car at a Walgreen's drive-thru in the first block of East 75th Street when a black sedan pulled up and opened fire.The victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.A man who was also in the drive-through called 911."I heard like 16 shots right exactly behind me, so I blew at the guy in front of me telling him to 'Go! Go, go, go, go, go,' and he finally took off and I just went up traffic," said Dale Lewis, who witnessed the shooting.A female in the passenger seat was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with minor injuries from cuts due to broken glass, according to police.Authorities have not yet identified the victim or released a possible motive in the case. They also have not released any details or a description of the suspect.