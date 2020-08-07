Chicago shooting: Man killed behind West Rogers Park bar and grill

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead after being shot several times behind a bar and grill in West Rogers Park Thursday night.

Police say just before midnight the 54-year-old victim was in an alley in the 7300 block of N. Western Avenue with several other people when someone in a minivan pulled up, three people got out and started shooting towards the group.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and torso and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical conditions where he later died.

Police say no one is in custody and Area 3 Detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parkchicago shootingfatal shootingshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found near Belmont Harbor: police
Gov. Pritzker set to announce new COVID-19 restrictions
Chicago alderman tests positive for COVID-19
Old-school surveillance key to tracking alleged Chicago Black Disciples
Glenview fatal stabbing investigation underway after teen found hurt
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
Some IDES fraud victims unable to access unemployment benefits
Show More
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
Two cats test positive for COVID-19 in TX
Man arrested in connection with Fort Hood soldier's death
1 in custody after shootout with police in Chatham
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Friday
More TOP STORIES News