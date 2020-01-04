Man, 40, shot to death by security guard after altercation at Montclare Mexican restaurant, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 40-year-old man was shot in the neck after an argument with a security guard at a Northwest Side Mexican restaurant early Saturday morning, Chicago police have said.

The incident occurred just before 1:50 a.m. at El Taconazo La Fiesta, 7146 W. Diversey Ave., in the Montclare neighborhood.

Police said the man was shot after an armed confrontation with a male security guard at the restaurant. He was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

Chicago police are investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagomontclaredeadly shootingfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hostage sexually assaulted during Rockford incident: police
2 toddlers killed at South Shore high-rise ID'd
$5.4M of pot products sold in Ill. on first 2 days of legalization
Woman, 75, hit by car in NW Side crosswalk
Waukegan cops cleared of wrongdoing in death of man in custody
Illinois leaders raise alarm after US airstrike in Iraq
4 Hammond home invasions linked to same suspect, police say
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered morning snow then clearing Saturday
Man who died in CPD confrontation had self-inflicted and external gunshot wounds, death ruled homicide
Brookfield Zoo's male African lion Zenda dies
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Portage, Ind. declares emergency due to rising Lake Michigan
More TOP STORIES News