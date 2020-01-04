Man, 40, shot to death by security guard after altercation at Montclare Mexican restaurant, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 40-year-old man was shot in the neck after an argument with a security guard at a Northwest Side Mexican restaurant early Saturday morning, Chicago police have said.The incident occurred just before 1:50 a.m. at El Taconazo La Fiesta, 7146 W. Diversey Ave., in the Montclare neighborhood.Police said the man was shot after an armed confrontation with a male security guard at the restaurant. He was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where he later died, police said.Two weapons were recovered at the scene.Chicago police are investigating the incident.