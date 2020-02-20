Man shot, killed during apparent attempted robbery at Amber Inn Motel in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man was shot multiple times and killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery at a motel in Bronzeville.Police said officers responded to the Amber Inn Motel in the 3900-block of South Michigan Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday where they found the victim, described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, unresponsive on the ground. He was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in grave condition, where he was pronounced dead.Shell casings from a 9mm gun were recovered at the scene and a firearm was recovered from the victim at the hospital, police said.Police said video of the shooting shows the victim approaching a vehicle on the passenger side. The victim gets shot once and then flees, at which point he is shot several more times, police said.Police described the vehicle involved as the shooting as a newer model Jeep Patriot with no front plate and possible cardboard on a driver's side window. Police said the letters UNK appear on the Jeep's rear plate.The shooting appears to be robbery-related, police said.