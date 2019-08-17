Man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting in Gary identified

GARY, Ind. -- A 25-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday in Gary, Indiana.

Rashad Cunningham, 25, was shot and killed, the Lake County Coroner's Office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. while on-duty officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area of East 23rd Avenue and Kentucky Street, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

No officers were injured in the incident, Westerfield said. Additional information was not immediately available.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
