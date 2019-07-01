1 wounded in shooting near Camp Sullivan in Oak Forest

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting near Camp Sullivan in unincorporated Oak Forest Monday morning, police said.

The shooting took place at about 3:30 a.m. in the 14600-block of Justamere Road in unincorporated Oak Forest. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where his condition later stabilized, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

A source told ABC7 that the victim was shot in the face and apparently ran away from the shooter into an area where there are campers, looking for help, which has not been confirmed by police.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no one is in custody, the sheriff's office said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak forestshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois gas tax doubles as new laws go into effect Monday
56 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
$24.6M in Cook County property tax refunds going to 25,000 homeowners
4th body from overturned boat in Chicago River recovered
Shootings at 4-year low in 2019, CPD says
Police: Girl, 9, critical after illegal explosive device detonates inside home
Lil Nas X appears to come out in tweet
Show More
1 killed, 3 arrested after stolen vehicle chased by police crashes into bus shelter
CDC issues warning on fecal parasite in swimming pools
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
VIDEO: Hong Kong protesters try to smash into legislature
2-year-old boy dies from E. coli linked to County Fair
More TOP STORIES News