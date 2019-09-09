Man shot near shopping center in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot in a shopping center parking lot in a northwest suburb Sunday, according to witnesses.

The victim was shot in both legs in near Bode Road and Knollwood Drive in Schaumburg.

Witnesses said the shooting followed a dispute inside a smoke store at the shopping center.

It's unclear whether anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
schaumburgshootingman shotshopping
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in domestic-related shooting in Dolton, mayor says
Trial to begin in 9-year-old's killing that shocked Chicago
Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' comes to Chicago, Chance the Rapper performs
Missing McHenry County teen found dead, police say
24-year-old Texas father on life support after vaping
Disability rights activist Marca Bristo dead at 66
6 babies born during Hurricane Dorian
Show More
Chicago nonprofits, leaders offer relief to Dorian survivors
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
Bacardi donating $1M to Hurricane Dorian relief in the Bahamas
Chicago non-profit founder apologizes for dreadlock cutting
Little Village celebrates 50th Annual Mexican Independence Day Parade
More TOP STORIES News