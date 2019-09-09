SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot in a shopping center parking lot in a northwest suburb Sunday, according to witnesses.
The victim was shot in both legs in near Bode Road and Knollwood Drive in Schaumburg.
Witnesses said the shooting followed a dispute inside a smoke store at the shopping center.
It's unclear whether anyone is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Man shot near shopping center in Schaumburg
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News