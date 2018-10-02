Man shot on bike path is Rogers Park's 2nd fatal shooting in 2 days, same gun used in both

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 24-year-old man fatally shot along lakefront bike path is the second shooting in the Rogers Park neighborhood in two days.
Eliyahu Moscowitz was shot in the head at about 10:20 p.m. Monday on the Loyola Park path near Lunt Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the shooting as connected to the fatal shooting of Douglass Watts, 73, who was fatally shot in the head Sunday morning while walking his dogs in the 1400 block of West Sherwin Avenue.
Tuesday afternoon Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said the shell casings were in both shootings were found to be a match. Johnson said police are looking for the same suspect and the same gun in both shootings.
No one is in custody in either shooting. In both shootings, none of the victims' belongings were taken.
It's unclear if the shots were aimed at Moscowitz or if he was caught in some kind of crossfire.
"I was in my car and two shots rang out and I thought maybe they were firecrackers, for all I knew, but like I said, I didn't want to get shot myself and so I turned all the lights off in the car and got down in my seat," said Jon Wijnberg.
Moscowitz, who was a member of the orthodox Jewish community, was also part of the Pokémon Go community in the Rogers Park neighborhood, his friends said.
Moscowitz's father said his son was dressed in traditional Jewish attire and a long beard.
Meanwhile, neighbors are scared.
"Shocked, feeling not safe," said resident Rajesh Sachdava. "And now, after this it will really make me think when I come home late, so I have to be careful."
Moscowitz was shot only blocks away from where Watts was killed on Sunday during a possible botched attempted robbery.
Pastor John Elleson of Lakewood Chapel came to the neighborhood to help people cope for both shootings. Monday night, he prayed at the scene.
"He is laying there with the rain coming down and if it was my son or my relative, I would just want someone to stand with them during this time, so it's sad," Pastor Elleson said. "I just find my heart breaking with the gentleman is all."
Both shootings, come just weeks after Shane Colombo, an incoming PhD student at Northwestern was shot and killed, also in Rogers Park. Some residents have been rallying neighbors to speak out against increasing violent crime in the area.
A vigil for Moscowitz is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sheridan Road and Greenleaf Avenue. The vigil is being organized by his friends in the Pokemon Go community.
Meanwhile Area North detectives are investigating.