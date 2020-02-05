Man shot on CTA Blue Line train near UIC-Halsted station: Chicago police

Paramedics responded to the shooting about 10:45 a.m. at the station in the 400-block of South Halsted Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
RELATED: Street performer seriously injured in CTA Red Line stabbing on Jackson platform, woman in custody
The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, officials said.
He had been preparing to exit the train when an unknown man grabbed his backpack. The victim attempted to pull away, and the suspect shot him once in the back, police said. The shooting suspect fled west from the platform with the victim's bag.
WATCH: Chicago police give latest on CTA Blue Line shooting
"All train cars are blanketed in HD-camera technology, and that will help us put a story together and identify suspects," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
RELATED: Alderman, residents want more CTA Red Line safety measures after uptick in violent crime
The CTA said Blue Line trains were bypassing the station due to an "injured customer," and there were delays. A shuttle was also being offered between LaSalle and Racine.
Chicago police released photos of a possible suspect, asking anyone who recognizes or saw the man near the UIC stop to visit chicagopolice.org.
No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.