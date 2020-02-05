Man shot on CTA Blue Line train near UIC-Halsted station: Chicago police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5904603" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A stabbing on the Jackson CTA Red Line platform left a popular street performer seriously injured, Chicago fire officials said. A woman is in custody.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 30-year-old man was shot on a CTA Blue Line train Wednesday morning near the UIC-Halsted station on the Near West Side.Paramedics responded to the shooting about 10:45 a.m. at the station in the 400-block of South Halsted Street, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, officials said.He had been preparing to exit the train when an unknown man grabbed his backpack. The victim attempted to pull away, and the suspect shot him once in the back, police said. The shooting suspect fled west from the platform with the victim's bag."All train cars are blanketed in HD-camera technology, and that will help us put a story together and identify suspects," Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.The CTA said Blue Line trains were bypassing the station due to an "injured customer," and there were delays. A shuttle was also being offered between LaSalle and Racine.Chicago police released photos of a possible suspect, asking anyone who recognizes or saw the man near the UIC stop to visitNo one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.