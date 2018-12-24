Man, 28, shot 5 times on Bronzeville IIT campus

A man was wounded by gunfire Monday morning inside the Illinois Institute of Technology's Bronzeville neighborhood campus on the South Side.

In Christmas Eve's first shooting, the 28-year-old was shot at 4:37 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Federal Street, according to Chicago police.

He was walking on the sidewalk when bullets whizzed by, wounding him in both legs, police said. He was not a student at the school, according to a university spokesperson.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No IIT students or faculty members were believed to be involved in the shooting, the university spokesperson said.

