Man shot on Edens Expressway

Police investigate a shooting near the I-90/94 split on Chicago's North Side Sunday night.

A 28-year-old man was wounded in a shooting on the Edens Expressway Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting happened just south of Wilson Avenue at about 8 p.m. Police shut down the inbound lanes feeding from the Edens Expressway while they investigated. Lanes were re-opened at around 11:30 a.m.

A witness said that a person in a silver or gray older model Buick fired multiple shots at the victim, who was wounded three times in the face, shoulder and hand. A 26-year-old woman and 7-year-old girl were passengers inside the vehicle and were not injured, police said.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.
