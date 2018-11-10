Man shot on Red Line train near Cermak-Chinatown stop

A man was shot on the Red Line as the train pulled into the Cermak-Chinatown station early Saturday.

A man was shot after a fight on the CTA Red Line early Saturday.

Chicago Police said a 38-year-old man and a 25-year-old man began to argue as the train pulled into the Cermak-Chinatown stop.

The argument became a physical altercation, and the 25-year-old shot the 38-year-old in the abdomen.

The 38-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital and the 25-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Both were in serious-to-critical condition.

No charges have been filed. Train service was briefly suspended but has resumed.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
