Man shot on Red Line train near Cermak-Chinatown stop

A man was shot after a fight on the CTA Red Line early Saturday.Chicago Police said a 38-year-old man and a 25-year-old man began to argue as the train pulled into the Cermak-Chinatown stop.The argument became a physical altercation, and the 25-year-old shot the 38-year-old in the abdomen.The 38-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital and the 25-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Both were in serious-to-critical condition.No charges have been filed. Train service was briefly suspended but has resumed.