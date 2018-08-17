Man shot on Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago

A man was shot on Wacker Drive in Chicago's Loop early Friday morning.

Investigators are still working to determine what exactly led to the shooting, but police said a 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach near 30 East Wacker Drive, between State Street and Wabash Avenue, around 12:40 a.m.

The victim drove himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Investigators roped off his car at the scene. it did not appear to have any bullet holes in it.

No one is in custody.
