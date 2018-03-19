Man shot outside West Englewood community center Peace House

A 20-year-old man was shot outside the Peace House community center Sunday night. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 20-year-old man was shot in the West Englewood neighborhood right outside the community center Peace House Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The victim was sitting in a parked car in the 6400-block of South Honore Street at about 10:30 p.m., when another car drive past and someone inside started firing shots, police said.

The man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and is in critical condition.

The shooting took place right in front of Peace House in West Englewood, a community center that offers social programs and tutoring.

Police found at least 18 shell casings at the crime scene. The shooting is under investigation and as of Monday morning, no one is in custody.
