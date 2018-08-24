Man shot, pistol-whipped at West Side car dealership

A 46-year-old man was shot and pistol-whipped at a car dealership in the Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.The incident took place at a car dealership in the 500-block of North Cicero Avenue at about 12:18 p.m.Police said the victim was inside a store when two offenders entered and restrained the victim. They then struck the man with a handgun and fired shots, hitting the victim in the chest, police said.The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.