Man shot, pistol-whipped at West Side car dealership

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 46-year-old man was shot and pistol-whipped at a car dealership in the Austin neighborhood Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.
The incident took place at a car dealership in the 500-block of North Cicero Avenue at about 12:18 p.m.
Police said the victim was inside a store when two offenders entered and restrained the victim. They then struck the man with a handgun and fired shots, hitting the victim in the chest, police said.
The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.
Area North detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.